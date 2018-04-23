Barton parents rally against gun violence

Several dozen parents of Clara Barton Open School students rallied for school safety on Friday morning in solidarity with other actions across the U.S.

The parents and some students held signs with messages of safety and kindness during the 20-plus minute event, which took place outside of the school. It came on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.



“Inspired by the courageous young people in Parkland, Fla., and across the nation, we are coming together to demand our leaders act and to say #NoMore to gun violence,” parents wrote in a press release about the event.

Parent Kari Scharff, who was among the parents at the event, said she became involved with gun-control efforts after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. She said it’s important for people on both sides of the gun-control issue to realize they’re asking for a lot of the same things. She noted that many hunters and outdoorsmen want regulations to keep kids safe, too.

Multiple Barton students were also preparing to participate in a rally against gun violence at the Capitol later in the day. Eighth-grader Nadia Bierbaum said no student should wake up and have the fear of being shot at school.

“This is our fight, and we’re going to keep going until change is made,” she said.

Student Caleb Stipkovitz added that if students don’t keep demanding action, lawmakers won’t feel as much pressure to do something. He and student Ella Scott said changes should include stronger background checks and banning the sales of the AR-15.