MPS AD Trent Tucker resigns; Southwest AD on leave

Minneapolis Public Schools’ athletic director Trent Tucker has resigned, a district spokesman confirmed Friday.

Tucker became the district’s athletic director in 2013. Previously, he had played 11 years in the NBA after a college career at the University of Minnesota.

“Trent has been a visible member of our leadership team supporting student athletes across the District over his four years here,” district spokesman Dirk Tedmon said in a statement. “We have appreciated his contributions to the District, which include increased graduation rates for student athletes, increased community partnerships, grants and donations, and the remodeling of high school fitness centers.”

Also this week, Southwest High School’s athletic director, Ryan Lamberty, was placed on administrative leave, Tedmon confirmed.

In December, the Star Tribune reported that North High School athletic director Leo Lewis was the subject on an internal school investigation and had been placed on administrative leave. Lewis remains on administrative leave, according to Tedmon.