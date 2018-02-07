Minneapolis students compete in robotics tournament

More than 1,600 students from 46 Minneapolis Public Schools competed in the district’s regional First Lego League robotics tournament on Jan. 27 at Anishinabe and Sullivan schools in South Minneapolis.

The event featured students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The theme of the competition was hydrodynamics, with the students competing in a water-related challenge. The challenge asked teams to consider “what might become possible when we understand what happens to our water” and figure out a way to improve the way people find, transport, use or dispose of water.

Students were required to design innovative solutions to the challenge and build Lego robots that perform autonomous missions.

Robotics activities are part of the district’s strategic priority of raising expectations and academic rigor for all students, according to a news release. MPS robotics teams are composed of students involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Girls in Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) and Guys in Science and Engineering (GISE) programs.