Hundreds of teachers, community members rally outside MPS headquarters

Hundreds of Minneapolis Public Schools teachers, members of other labor organizations and community members rallied at the district headquarters before the start of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Rally participants picketed outside of the Davis Center in North Minneapolis for over an hour before walking through the board room. The rally was organized by the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, which is currently in contract negotiations with district leaders.

More than 800 people walked through the board room, according to Roosevelt High School teacher Jill Jacobson, a member of the union’s negotiating team. Several hundred more were in attendance but did not walk through the room, she added.

“We believe we had more than 1000 at the rally,” she wrote in an email.

Speakers at the rally included Education Minnesota president Denise Specht, St. Paul Federation of Teachers president Nick Faber, MFT president Michelle Wiese and candidate for state auditor Julie Blaha. State rep. Erin Murphy, a DFL gubernatorial candidate, was also in attendance at the rally.

“We know that you are going to wait as long as it takes to get what your students deserve,” Specht said. “And we will stand here and wait with you.”

The rally came several days before district and union leaders sit down for another mediation session, after public negotiations this fall did not produce an agreement. Superintendent Ed Graff this past November requested that negotiations move to mediation, which is not public, citing a desire to settle the contract more quickly and noting the district’s need to address a projected $33 million budget deficit for 2018-19.

Union leaders were quick to criticize the decision, speaking out against it at the school board meeting the following week. Wiese called it “an affront to transparency” and “a deliberate attempt to block community out of a conversation that affects all students in this amazing district.”

Over 30 proposals

The negotiations process began this past May, according to the district, with filings, data requests and other prep work, but meetings between union and district negotiators didn’t begin until September.

The union has put forth more than 30 proposals, including ones that would cap class sizes, increase teacher salaries by 5 percent annually and require nurses, social workers, psychologists and art, music and library specialists at every site.

The district says the union’s proposals would cost more than $126 million, a figure it says does not include the union’s proposed salary increases. The union says its proposals are necessary to improve education.

“The schools our students deserve cost money,” said South High School teacher Mary Manor, a member of the union’s negotiating team.

Manor said she thinks there’s “double digit millions” to be saved when it comes to student testing and teacher evaluation. At Tuesday’s meeting, Graff expressed a desire to reduce the number of evaluations, adding that the district and the union have “many points of agreement.”

“For the record, I think we both want schools that serve all of our students very well,” he said, adding that he appreciates the teachers and other staff who showed up at the Davis Center on Tuesday.

District negotiators have proposed changing how MPS pays for teachers’ health and dental insurance, reducing the number of pre-school-year prep days and allowing for flexibility in the school calendar and the number of teacher-duty days. They have proposed allowing district leaders to reduce the number of duty days by up to 11 each year and for reducing yearlong pay by 0.5 percent for each day reduced.

The teachers union has rejected the prep-days and duty-days proposals.

The teachers union’s contract expired June 30, but Minnesota has a statute that requires contracts to remain in place even if they’ve expired. The district has proposed requiring future negotiations to begin in the last year of an agreement and for no salary increases until a new agreement is reached.