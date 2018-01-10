MPS plans budget conversations

Minneapolis Public Schools next month will hold a series of community discussions around its budget situation.

The conversations will center around the district’s plan to address its projected $33 million budget deficit for 2018-19. They will also touch on how those plans could affect individual schools.

District leaders are hoping to get ideas from community members on how to make any changes easier.

Three meetings are scheduled, each for 6-8 p.m. The first will be Feb. 7 at Southwest High School (3414 W. 47th St.), the second will be Feb. 8 at the Davis Center (1250 W. Broadway Ave.) and the third will be Feb. 15 at Transition Plus Wilder Complex (3320 Elliot Ave.).

Light refreshments, beverages, child care and interpretation will be available. If accommodations or transportation is needed, please contact Shantel Shorter at 612-668-0128 or shantel.shorter@mpls.k12.mn.us at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Meetings will not be rescheduled if there is bad weather.

The district’s parent advisory councils and CityWide Student Leadership Board are also talking about budgets at their January and February meetings. Below are dates and times: