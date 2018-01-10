Inz elected School Board chairman

Minneapolis School Board member Nelson Inz was elected board chairman on Tuesday.

Board members elected him on a 6-3 vote over chairwoman Rebecca Gagnon. Inz lost to Gagnon last year on a 5-4 vote.

Inz is a teacher who has served on the School Board since 2015. He represents much of southeast Minneapolis, including the neighborhoods around Lake Nokomis, Diamond Lake and Roosevelt High School.

On his website, Inz touts accomplishments such as chairing the most recent superintendent search and working with community leaders on an effort to remove pesticides from district schools and eliminate tire mulch from playgrounds.

Before Tuesday’s vote, Inz said it’s important for a leader to put aside personal interests and facilitate and support the collective goals of the board.

“The time we have is precious, and we need to be making the most of the time we have as board members right now,” he said.

After assuming the role as chairman, Inz thanked Gagnon for her work as chairwoman.

“I appreciate that you’re willing to step forward and work on behalf of the schools,” he said.

School Board members also elected Siad Ali as vice chairman, Jenny Arneson as treasurer and Kim Ellison as clerk. Ali was elected to the board from a district that includes the Longfellow and Cedar Riverside neighborhoods. Arneson represents Northeast and the area around the University of Minnesota, and Ellison is an at-large member.