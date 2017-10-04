Minneapolis superintendent to be interviewed on stage

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff will be interviewed as part of The Theater of Public Policy show on Oct. 9.

Graff and St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard will both take part in an onstage discussion with the show’s host, Tane Danger. Actors will use the interview as the basis for an improvised scene.

“We’re not making fun of the guests or the (topics),” said Danger, who co-founded the show. “It’s not a roast. (The actors) are using humor to illuminate and bring to light issues and ideas that we’re going to talk about with the guests.”

Danger said the conversation could include questions about racial inequities, differences between rural, suburban and urban schools and the “changing nature of what we ask schools to do.” There will be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

Past topics have included the U.S. census, manufactured housing and driverless cars. DFL gubernatorial candidates Tim Walz and Erin Murphy are scheduled to appear on the show this fall.

The show runs 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St. Tickets are $12 in advance or at the door with a fringe button and $15 at the door with no discount.

Danger said most tickets sell out.

Learn more at t2p2.net/upcoming-events/ 2017/10/9/fall-season.