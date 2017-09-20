Two dozen named National Merit semifinalists

Two dozen high school students in Minneapolis were named National Merit semifinalists last week, including 12 who attend public schools in Minneapolis.

The list included six students from Southwest High School, four from Washburn High School and one apiece from Roosevelt and South high schools. One student from DeLaSalle earned the honor, as did two from Minnehaha Academy and nine from Blake.

The students were among the approximately 16,000 recognized as semifinalists. They have an opportunity to compete for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million that will be offered next spring.

About 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

About 1.6 million 11th-graders in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the PSAT. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in each state, approximately one percent of students.

Here is the list of students from Minneapolis schools that were recognized:

Blake School

Yasmina Abukhadra, Jack Barker, Nicolas Barra, Ravi Chepuri, Joel Jude, Janet Kang, Sean Leblanc, William Pannell, Sneha Sinha

DeLaSalle

Daryl Yap

Minnehaha Academy

Alexander Cheng, Daniel Stein

Roosevelt

Elizabeth Neuhauser

South

Anna Mulhern

Southwest

Campbell Goff, Isabella Gold, Nicolas Graber-Mitchell, Andrea Kloehn, Peter Kronebusch, Keegan Robinson

Washburn

Lily Endo, Julia Morse, Luke Peichel, Patricia Thorson