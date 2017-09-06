Southwest HS names new assistant principals

Southwest High School interim principal Karen Wells on Sept. 1 announced the hiring of Shaun Flandrick and Lacy Ray Cannon as assistant principals.

Flandrick has 26 years of teaching and leadership experience, including time as a principal, athletic director, instructional facilitator, teacher on special assignment and physical education teacher at Southwest. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Concordia University and his principal license from Saint Mary’s University.

Cannon has worked as a principal designee, equity specialist, principal and reserve teacher. He was named principal of Parnassus Preparatory School in Maple Grove in 2013. Cannon earned his bachelor’s degree from York College, a master’s from Saint Mary’s University and his principal license from the University of Minnesota.

Their hires come about a month after the departure of longtime principal Bill Smith and assistant principals Sue Mortensen and Brian Nutter, moves that sparked surprise and disappointment in the community. They’ll join second-year assistant principal Tara FitzGerald in the school’s administration.

District leaders will be working with the Southwest community to hire a new principal for the 2018–2019 school year.