Southwest Foundation to honor five distinguished alumni

The Southwest High School Foundation will honor five alumni with its distinguished alumni award on Sept. 9.

Among the honorees will be Lizz Winstead, a member of the Class of 1979 and co-founder of “The Daily Show.” Winstead has since founded the nonprofit Lady Parts Justice, which aims to educate people on misinformation spread by crisis pregnancy centers, which aim to stop women from getting abortions.

Also being honored are: the late John Hetland (1948), a nationally recognized law professor and expert on California secured transactions law; Iric Nathanson (1957), a local historian, author and city development expert; Tom Neiman (1965), the founder of the Southwest Community Education Program and Southwest Super Summer Program; and Gene Winstead (1968), the Mayor of Bloomington and an owner of Ike’s restaurant chain.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Commons at Southwest High School, 3414 W. 47th St. The event is free and open to the public.