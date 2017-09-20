MPS proposes 7-percent levy increase

Minneapolis Public Schools is proposing to increase its levy by 7 percent for the 2018–2019 fiscal year, the maximum allowed by the state.

The levy would increase about $13.5 million to about $204.5 million under the district’s proposal, which won’t become finalized until December. A levy pre-certification vote was scheduled for the School Board’s Sept. 19 meeting.

The levy would generate approximately 24 percent of the district’s total funding for 2018–2019. The levy provides funding to pay for existing annual debt service and allows for funding to pay legacy costs such as the Minneapolis Employees Retirement Fund.

Most of the increase, about $11.5 million, would go toward the district’s debt service.