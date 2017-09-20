MPS hosting welcome back powwow Sept. 29

Minneapolis Public Schools will host a welcome-back powwow Sept. 29 at the North High School football field (1801 Fremont Ave. N.).

The event will feature several grand entries, intertribal dances and a meal. It is free and open to the public.

Powwows are social gatherings that originate with certain societal dances, according to Miskwa-Mukwa Desjarlait, who works in the district’s Department of Indian Education. He said a parent committee had the idea of hosting the powwow this fall in place of a welcome-back gathering.

Native Americans suffer from historical trauma that’s created mistrust between Native communities and public schools, Desjarlait said. He said the district’s sponsoring of the powwow was a step in the right direction in creating a better perception.

“There’s headway being made (but) still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

The powwow will feature grand entries at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and a meal served at 5 p.m. Contact MPS Indian Education at indianed@mpls.k12.mn.us or 668-0610 for more information. Visit lakeharriet.mpls.k12.mn.us/uploads/powwow.pdf to see an event flyer.