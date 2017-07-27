7,200 enrolled in Minneapolis summer school

A student (right) helps build a boat during a summer school class at Northeast Middle School. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

More than 7,200 students are enrolled in summer school this summer in Minneapolis Public Schools.

About 5,560 of those students are in grades pre-K through eight, and 1,671 of them are in ninth through 12th grade. Classes are offered at about two dozen buildings.

On average, students can lose two months of reading and 2.6 months of math skills each summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. Students on average also gain unwanted weight up to three times faster during summer months.

Students’ attendance during the school year is higher when they attend summer school, according to Daren Johnson, Minneapolis’ director of extended learning. Summer school participation also improves feelings about coming to school and the relationships students have there, he said.

Cargill provides funding for a lot of the materials for summer school, Johnson said. The district also receives state funding for students who qualify.

Students qualify for summer school if they meet one of 12 state-set criteria. The most common qualifications in Minneapolis are homelessness, speaking English as a second language or performing below substantially below their peers in math or reading, Johnson said.

The day runs like a normal school day for kindergarteners through fourth-graders, who go to class and attend activities such as physical education and music.

Johnson said the teachers re-cover some material but focus on what’s coming up in the fall. Kids tend to miss vocabulary during the school year, he said, which is something they try to build for all students.

Fifth- through seventh-graders participate in gender-specific science and engineering programs, called GEMS and GISE, respectively. They include electives such as boatbuilding, guitar and cooking.

Eighth-graders participate in an introduction to high school program at Edison, called Fast Track Scholars. The program allows students to connect with future classmates and take elective classes.

‘The whole goal is to target those students who may not transition as easily,” Johnson said.

High school students have the option of credit recovery. Qualifying special ed students participate in extended school year programming, which is federally funded.