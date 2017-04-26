Minnesota Supreme Court to hear school segregation lawsuit

The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to hear a class-action lawsuit alleging the state has allowed the creation of segregated schools in the Twin Cities.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea issued the order Wednesday, a little over a month after the Minnesota Court of Appeals dismissed the suit.

The lawsuit says the state has allowed policies that have led to some Twin Cities schools having high concentrations of minority students. Those schools are not equal to whiter, suburban schools, the suit says.

The suit was filed in November 2015 on behalf of seven parents in the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts and a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, One Family One Community. They are represented by attorney Dan Shulman and his team, who were behind lawsuits in the 1990s that led to the creation of a program that provides transportation to students in Minneapolis who seek to open enroll in nearby districts.

Shulman said last month that the goal of this lawsuit is get the state to desegregate schools and provide students an adequate education.