MPS to host first-ever Winter Wellness Week

Minneapolis Public Schools is planning a weeklong event to foster a culture of social, emotional and physical well being while celebrating Minnesota winters.

The district will host its first-ever Winter Wellness Week from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, an event for all MPS schools that will include a virtual medal hunt and themed days and events.

The goal is to create community engagement while teaching students healthy self-care skills, said MPS Wellness Program Manager Lindsay Biller.

“We want to really start on a positive note and get kids thinking about self care and what you can do to feel well,” she said.

Each day of the week will have a different theme. On Monday, physical education and health teachers will learn strategies for improving emotional health and well being. Students will not be in school that day. Tuesday is “Tall Sock Tuesday,” with the district encouraging staff and students to wear tall socks and winter hats. Teachers will have access to winter-safety lessons.

The district will be celebrating “Winter Walk Day” for the third time on Wednesday. Lunch will include turkey chili, the winning recipe of the MPS Junior Iron Chef competition, and high school students will have warm oatmeal as a breakfast option. Nearly 20 schools are registered to participate in the day.

Thursday will be “Local Cozy Lunch” day, with the district celebrating with a lunch of over-fried chicken, scalloped potatoes and mixed vegetables. On “Freestyle Friday,” the district will be encouraging schools to have students in participate in some winter activity, such as building a snowman, ice skating or shoveling a neighbor’s driveway.

The weeklong scavenger hunt will feature nine clues. Teams of students and staff will have to virtually hunt for the clues and will have one chance to guess the correct answer.

The district will post the list of schools registered for Winter Walk Day closer to the event date. Not all schools will register for the week. Some will hold events without extra support from the district.

Eight schools and 12 departments have registered for the scavenger hunt so far. They are:

School Scavenger Hunt Teams

• Whittier

• South

• Pillsbury

• Dowling

• North

• Green

• Harrison

• Northeast Middle School

Department Scavenger Hunt Teams

• Human Resources

• ECSE Wilder

• ECSE Davis

• Special Education

• Health Services

• Principals

• Adult Education

• Discovery

• English Language Arts

• PAR Mentors

• QComp

• IT

People are encouraged to use the hashtag #mpswinterwellness on social media to show their participation. Contact mpswellness@mpls.k12.mn.us for more information on the week or visit nutritionservices.mpls.k12.mn.us/winter_wellness_week to learn more.