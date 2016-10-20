Minnesota Comeback hires ex-Black Lives Matter organizer Turner

The Downtown East-based nonprofit Minnesota Comeback has hired Black Lives Matter St. Paul organizer Rashad Turner as its director of community engagement, it announced Monday.

Turner will work to identify and implement initiatives to strengthen parent engagement in K-12 education, according to the organization. He will also begin exploring opportunities for collaborating with other advocacy groups promoting early education.

“Our inability to advance education equity cripples the lives of those who need it most – students of color who experience poverty,” Turner said in a release. “We can do better, and energizing parent agency is paramount to realizing change.”

Minnesota Comeback works to improve education outcomes and narrow disparities among children of color and those who experience poverty. The organization has a goal of creating 30,000 “rigorous and relevant seats” for Minneapolis students by 2025.

“Rashad is a proven and inclusive leader passionate about fostering equitable communities and improving education,” Al Fan, executive director of MN Comeback, said in a release. “His leadership will help propel school systems, advocates, parents, funders and community leaders to engage in authentic conversations about what it means to provide all kids access to rigorous and relevant schools.”