True Food recognized by USDA as a model for school meals

Bertrand Weber ran five-star hotels and high-end restaurants. Now he puts good food in Minneapolis Public Schools.

“We’re the best kept secret,” Weber said. “I run the largest restaurant franchise in the twin cities.”

Weber, the district’s director of Culinary and Nutrition Services, serves more than 43,000 meals every day at 73 schools without high fructose corn syrup, trans fats, artificial colors or preservatives — known as “true food.”

Under Weber’s direction, the district is leading the way with a farm-to-school program, a garden-to-cafeteria pilot program and family style dining.

The district published a “Farm to School Toolkit” describing useful tools and resources as a model for buying fresh, sustainably-grown produce from small and medium-sized local farmers.

Katie Wilson, deputy under secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, toured district and school kitchens Friday. Wilson tours districts that are doing innovative and “outstanding” work worth highlighting.

“The program is doing extraordinary things,” Wilson said. “I just love the family style dining.”

Wilson said the family style dining at Webster Community School — a model where students sit in community and serve themselves at lunch, engage in conversation and share clean-up responsibilities — is the only public school she knows of that has successfully implemented this practice.

Other remarkable practices include pre-packaged meals at schools without kitchens, salad bars with local produce and curriculum developed to use school gardens as learning tools.

“It’s not school food, it’s good food in the schools,” Wilson said. “Minneapolis is really moving the dial forward.”