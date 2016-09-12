DFL endorsed Vote YES for Kids

The Minneapolis DFL Party endorsed Vote YES for Kids, the official campaign to pass the Minneapolis Public Schools referendum.

The campaign aims to renew the existing levy, which was passed in 2008 and accounts for nearly 13 percent, or $74 million, of the district’s budget.

The operating referendum currently provides funding for 591 classroom teachers, more than 150 support staff positions, curriculum development and classroom technology.

“Referendum dollars are critical to the success of Minneapolis Public Schools and its 36,000 students,” said Dan McConnell, chair of the Minneapolis DFL Party. “The Minneapolis DFL has always supported public education, and by working to get this referendum passed, we will continue to do so.”

Donald McFarland, campaign manager for the Vote YES campaign, said property taxes will not increase if the referendum renewal passes.

“The Minneapolis DFL Party has always supported Minneapolis Public Schools and I’m excited to work with them to pass this referendum renewal,” McFarland said. “It’s a true win-win.”

Maria Antonia Calvo, a parent of three Minneapolis Public Schools graduates, is chair of the campaign. A list of honorary co-chairs includes: Rep. Keith Ellison; Mayor Betsy Hodges; City Council Members Jacob Frey and Elizabeth Glidden; and Dr. Josie Johnson.