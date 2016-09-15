College thanks South for math instruction

Thank you letter from Mount Holyoke College to South High School. Photo courtesy of South High School.

South High School received a letter from Mount Holyoke College, praising the math team for preparing students for college-level math.

Caledonia Wilson, South class of 2015, was awarded the Sanderson Prize in Mathematics for excellence in first year study by the college.

“We… commend you and your school for having provided her with thorough training in high school mathematics,” the letter said. “We thank you for preparing Caledonia for our program, and we look forward to her continued growth in mathematics at Mount Holyoke College.”