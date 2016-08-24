Ellison and Hornstein to sing Dylan for Southwest benefit

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and state Rep. Frank Hornstein are reviving their Bob Dylan cover act to benefit Southwest High School performing arts programs.

The DFLers are the featured performers at a Bob Dylan sing-a-long scheduled 4 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of 4205 Washburn Ave. S., home to Heidi Rich, mother of two current Southwest students and two of the high school’s alumni. Rich said the benefit is part of the Southwest High School Performing Arts Great Gatherings series of events.

Proceeds from the fundraisers supplement the budgets of Southwest’s performing arts programs. About 12–20 Great Gatherings are planned each year, Rich said.

The Fifth District congressman and District 61A representative have a bit of experience covering Dylan. They’ve performed the Minnesota musician’s classic songs together at least a couple of times, including in 2014 at the Loring Park Acoustic Music Festival.

Email southwestmusicboosters.com to RSVP for the event. The suggested donation is $25.