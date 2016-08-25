More than just a back to school barbecue

Thousands are expected to attend Minneapolis Public Schools’ annual Eastside barbecue on Thursday at Edison High School.

In its 10th year, the back to school tradition is meant to bring families, Eastside businesses, community members and schools together. Superintendent Ed Graff will attend the barbecue from 5-6:30 p.m. to meet students and parents.

“It’s really designed as a statement to say, schools do better when the community cares about its success,” said Jenny Arneson, a member of the school board and an Edison graduate. “This is a chance to come together and unite around it.”

Arneson told the story of the Holland Neighborhood Improvement Association coming together over 10 years ago to remove a drug house across the street from the high school.

“They decided the school needs to be the centerpiece of their community, and they needed to do everything they could to make it a safe place for students,” she said. “And then they had a barbecue to celebrate.”

The event is organized and funded by community sponsors.