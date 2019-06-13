Windom South rec center closes for summer

A construction project at the Windom Dual Language Immersion School has caused the Windom South Recreation Center to close for the summer, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The rec center closed June 8 and is scheduled to reopen Sept. 2.

The MPRB plans to offer more free outdoor programming at Windom South Park during the closure, according to a news release. Starting June 17, the park will host a variety of sports, nature explorations and other activities from noon to 4 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Snacks will be provided for children.

Noted

The MPRB is doing scheduled sidewalk repairs this month throughout the city. Parks in Southwest that will have their sidewalks replaced are Bryant Square, Mueller, Washburn Fair Oaks and Waveland Triangle.

The application deadline for those interested in being on the Community Advisory Committee for the MPRB 10-year comprehensive plan “Parks for All” has been extended to June 20. Those interested can visit minneapolisparks.org/parksforall.