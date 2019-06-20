What may be coming to your local park

The Southwest Area Master Plan (SWAMP) includes designs for 43 neighborhood parks controlled by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The following pages break down the proposed changes to 19 of Southwest Minneapolis’ major parks.

The SWAMP does not cover the regional parks attached to the Chain of Lakes, which have their own master plans. It also does not include the Minnehaha Parkway Regional Trail, which also has its own master plan (which covers Lynnhurst Park). West Calhoun is the only neighborhood in Southwest that does not have a neighborhood or triangle park, as all its parkland is part of the regional Chain of Lakes park. Half of Bryn Mawr, including Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, is part of the North Area Master Plan.

The Parade Park

A first-in-the-system curling center connects to the existing indoor ice arena, which is expanded to add another rink. A dome is added to the existing turf fields to allow for year-round use. A parking lot structure with a green roof and rainwater capture system is added north of the dome.

Kenwood Park

A new multi-use trail connects Kenwood Parkway to Lake of the Isles, with an enhanced pedestrian crossing at Douglas Avenue. A walking path with educational nodes runs through a naturalized area. New recreation features include two sand volleyball courts.

Smith Triangle

The park gets a new skateboarding spot with about three elements. Two outdoor stone ping-pong tables are installed. An arbor topped with solar panels to power public charging stations is put in behind the Thomas Lowry statue.

Washburn Fair Oaks

24th Street is turned into a pedestrian- focused “woonerf” between Stevens and 3rd avenues. A new underground parking garage, funded by Mia, is built under the park. The park outside Mia gets several art upgrades, with a new art plaza in front of the museum and public art features dispersed throughout the park. A fenced, off-leash dog park is added.

The Uptown Mall

A plaza with plantings and play space is built next to the Walker Library. Community garden space is added along the Midtown Greenway. From Humboldt to Hennepin avenues, the Mall is converted into a “woonerf,” or shared street, that can be closed to cars for markets and events. Mueller Park

Natural spaces are enhanced, including the addition of a large rain garden. A nature play area and “wooded ramble” walking path are added. The plaza is expanded to include more seating, and the park building gets a new addition, complete with a green roof.

Stevens Square Park

A central community gathering and event space is added. An adventure play area is built on the park’s hillside. A full-size basketball court is added.

Bryant Square Park

The park gets an enhanced entry plaza and amphitheater, with a new shade structure near the stage. An orchard/urban agriculture zone is added near the amphitheater. A new multi-use field is installed in the outfield of the baseball diamond, onthesiteofthe park’s winter hockey rink.

Lyndale Farmstead Park

A full-size basketball court is added near the tennis courts, which get pickleball striping. Native planting areas are added throughout, and the park’s southwest corner becomes a naturalized area. A new splash pad is surrounded by added play areas.

Painter Park

A new skate park is added. The park gets two new full-size basketball courts. The parking lot is removed and a dedicated ADA on-street parking and drop-off area is added.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Park

Outdoor exercise equipment, a full-size basketball court, two half-courts, two outdoor tennis courts and two pickleball courts are all added. The park gets either two or three multi-use fields, plus a multi-use diamond. A sledding hill is added. A meditation labyrinth, a “freedom path” with a storytelling narrative and an amphitheater are added.

Kenny Park

A large turf surface is added with striping for two multi-use sports fields, one premier diamond with removable fencing, and one multi-use diamond. Six pickleball courts are added. The octagonal pit needed to play the newly popular ball game gaga is added.

Fuller Park

An urban agriculture area is added. Two play areas are added, including an adventure plays pace. The parking lot is replaced with a plaza featuring seating and public art. An ADA parking/drop-off zone is added along 48th Street.

Windom South Park

A multi-use turf field and a small-court play space are added. An entry plaza is added along with a small-sport court for games like four square. The rec center is expanded (in coordination with Minneapolis Public Schools).

Armatage Park