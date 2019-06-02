Concept plans released for Southwest parks

An early concept design for Washburn Fair Oaks Park in Whittier proposed a central plaza performance space, nature play area and an off-leash dog park. Preferred concept designs will be released for all 43 Southwest parks on May 30. Submitted image

The master plan for the future of Southwest’s 43 neighborhood parks is nearing the home stretch, with preferred concept plans released to the public for comment and review on May 30.

The Southwest Service Area Master Plan is the final area master plan to be passed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The preferred concept designs are the result of feedback received from earlier concepts released for each park. Online surveys seeking comment on the preferred concepts can be found at minneapolisparks.org/sw.

After a series of Community Action Committee (CAC) meetings in June, a public hearing will be scheduled, to be followed by the formal adoption of the master plan by the Park Board.

Preferred concepts were also released for the Minnehaha Parkway Regional Trail Master Plan on May 30. Preferred concepts can be reviewed online at minneapolisparks.com/minnehahacreek.

Public CAC meetings are scheduled for both master plans next month.

Southwest Master Plan:

Painter Recreation Center

6 p.m. Thursday, June 6

620 W. 34th St.

6 p.m. Monday, June 10

3101 Bryant Ave. S.

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

4802 Grand Ave. S.

Minnehaha Creek Master Plan:

Lake Nokomis Community Center

6 p.m. Thursday, June 13

2401 E. Minnehaha Parkway

6 p.m. Monday, June 17

1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway

5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway

6 p.m. Thursday, June 27

2401 E. Minnehaha Parkway

Both Lynnhurst rec center meetings will focus specifically on Lynnhurst Park.

There will also be site visits to three areas up for major makeovers along Minnehaha Creek on Saturday, June 22, including stops at the Lynnhurst rec center at 9 a.m. and under the Nicollet Avenue Bridge at 10 a.m. Residents can talk with planners and CAC members about what they’d like to see there in the future.