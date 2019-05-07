Painter Rec Center reopens

Park Board Commissioner Londel French cuts the ribbon at the reopening of Painter Recreation Center in Lyndale on April 29. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After seven months of repairs and rehabilitation, Painter Recreation Center reopened in the Lyndale neighborhood April 29 with more community space, new flooring and air conditioning.

“It’s brighter, lighter and more open,” project manager Dana Murdoch said.

The project marked the second use of the 20-year Neighborhood Park Plan (NPP20) dollars in the Southwest service area. Through NPP20, the MPRB has an additional $11 million each year for maintenance and improvements; Painter Park received $1 million for the improvements.

The refurbished rec center has new LED lighting, new floors, new paint and four remodeled unisex bathrooms. A community meeting room was added to the rec center. The greeter’s desk has been moved so it can view both entrances and the rec center director’s office has been moved to open up the space. Outside, a new ADA accessible water fountain was added.

“One of the biggest things to me is making it more welcoming,” Murdoch said.