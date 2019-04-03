Park Board begins new comp plan process

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is kicking off a two-year process that will update the organization’s comprehensive plan to set priorities and policy direction for the next decade.

The plan, dubbed “Parks for All,” will guide the work of the Park Board for years to come and describe what the system hopes to become, according to a news release.

Separate from the Minneapolis 2040 Plan, Parks for All shapes the overall direction of the MPRB. Unlike area master plans, which plot out the future of specific physical parks and recreation centers, the comprehensive plan is a broader vision for the entire organization and impacts all its departments, according to MPRB spokesperson Dawn Sommers.

The last MPRB comprehensive plan went from 2007 to 2020. The Parks for All plan would go into effect in 2021 and guide the MPRB into the early 2030s.

To get more community input, the Park Board is inviting neighborhood groups and grassroots organizations to submit their own ideas about outreach for the plan via a Community Collaborator program. The program will allow groups and individuals to submit proposals on how they will engage their neighbors and other city residents to get involved in the plan, Sommers said. The MPRB will fund approved proposals that cost between $500 and $3,000, depending on the scope of the project.

“It allows us to reach people who maybe otherwise wouldn’t contribute,” Sommers said.

There will be two informational meetings about Community Collaborator proposals at 4:30 p.m. on April 10 and April 15 at the MPRB Headquarters (2117 West River Road).

Community Collaborator proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis, with three rounds of submissions in April, August and December. The first deadline is April 22.

A community advisory committee application for the comprehensive plan will be released in late April.

To get more ideas from residents, the Park Board is putting “dream boxes” at the city’s 47 recreation centers so people can drop in ideas of what they’d like to see in the comprehensive plan.