Cleaning up Southwest’s parks for Earth Day

Get ready for spring cleaning.

Minneapolis residents are invited to help clean up their local parks and neighborhoods at the city’s annual Earth Day Clean-Up on April 20.

There will be events at parks throughout the city with four main sites to rally volunteers for the clean-up. The primary site in Southwest will be at Lake Harriet, where volunteers will gather at the bandshell parking lot.

All clean-up events will take place between 9:30 a.m. and noon. No registration is required, and bags and gloves are provided for volunteers at all sites.

The Earth Day Clean-Up was launched in 1995 with a goal of drawing attention to water quality in Minneapolis’ lakes. More than 140,000 pounds of garbage have been removed from city parks since the event began, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Last year, 501 volunteers collected more than 4,700 pounds of trash.

Clean-up sites in Southwest

BRYN MAWR

Theodore Wirth Park, 3200 Glenwood Ave. (Wirth Beach parking lot)

CARAG

Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.

CEDAR-ISLES-DEAN

Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake Parkway

and West 25th Street

EAST ISLES

Lake of the Isles, East Lake of the Isles Parkway and West 27th Street

ECCO

Bde Maka Ska, East Calhoun Parkway and West Lake Street

KENNY

Kenny Park and Grass Lake, 1328 W. 58th St.

KENWOOD

Kenwood Park, 2101 Franklin Ave. W.

KINGFIELD

Martin Luther King Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S.

LINDEN HILLS

Lake Harriet Bandshell parking lot,

4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway

LYNNHURST

Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway

LOWRY HILL EAST

Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S.

STEVENS SQUARE

Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave.

WHITTIER

Whittier Park, 425 W. 26th St.