Cleaning up Southwest’s parks for Earth Day

Get ready for spring cleaning.
Minneapolis residents are invited to help clean up their local parks and neighborhoods at the city’s annual Earth Day Clean-Up on April 20.
There will be events at parks throughout the city with four main sites to rally volunteers for the clean-up. The primary site in Southwest will be at Lake Harriet, where volunteers will gather at the bandshell parking lot.
All clean-up events will take place between 9:30 a.m. and noon. No registration is required, and bags and gloves are provided for volunteers at all sites.
The Earth Day Clean-Up was launched in 1995 with a goal of drawing attention to water quality in Minneapolis’ lakes. More than 140,000 pounds of garbage have been removed from city parks since the event began, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
Last year, 501 volunteers collected more than 4,700 pounds of trash.
Clean-up sites in Southwest
BRYN MAWR
Theodore Wirth Park, 3200 Glenwood Ave. (Wirth Beach parking lot)
CARAG
Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S.
CEDAR-ISLES-DEAN
Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake Parkway
and West 25th Street
EAST ISLES
Lake of the Isles, East Lake of the Isles Parkway and West 27th Street
ECCO
Bde Maka Ska, East Calhoun Parkway and West Lake Street
KENNY
Kenny Park and Grass Lake, 1328 W. 58th St.
KENWOOD
Kenwood Park, 2101 Franklin Ave. W.
KINGFIELD
Martin Luther King Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S.
LINDEN HILLS
Lake Harriet Bandshell parking lot,
4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway
LYNNHURST
Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W. Minnehaha Parkway
LOWRY HILL EAST
Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S.
STEVENS SQUARE
Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave.
WHITTIER
Whittier Park, 425 W. 26th St.