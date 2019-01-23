Residents invited to help plan Southwest parks

Post-it notes left by residents who came to the Southwest Area Master Plan open house in November give feedback to planners working on the future of neighborhood parks. Four more community meetings are scheduled in the next month. Photo by Andrew Hazzard.

As the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board prepares to move forward with its plan to revamp neighborhood parks across the city, Southwest residents are invited to four design workshops in the next month.

There are 43 neighborhood parks south of Interstate 394 and west of Interstate 35W, and the Southwest Area Master Plan is looking at ways to update every one of them. Most parks have multiple new concepts for residents to consider. People will be able to submit comments and speak directly with planners.

The workshops kick off Jan. 31 at Lynnhurst Recreation Center and will be hosted at public spaces across Southwest Minneapolis through mid-February.

All the workshops will include children’s activities and refreshments, according to the MPRB.

Park concepts will also be posted online at Minneapolisparks.org on Jan. 31, along with a link to submit feedback.

Time and location of workshops: