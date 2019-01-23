Park Board approves Wirth House lease for new superintendent

New Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura will reside in the Theodore Wirth House at 39th & Bryant. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

New Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura will take up residence in the historic Theodore Wirth Home in Southwest.

The home at 39th & Bryant, on the grounds of Lyndale Farmstead Park, was built in 1911 and was where Wirth designed a number of city parks. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. Previous superintendents have lived in the home over the years, including previous superintendent Jayne Miller.

The Park Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with Bangoura on Jan. 16. The 13-month lease will charge Bangoura a $1,325 monthly rent, based on the “exclusive use” portion of the home on its top two floors. The lease allows the Minneapolis Parks Legacy Society to hold tours on the home one Sunday each month and at specific times during the week.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to live with my family in this iconic home,”Bangoura said in a release. “To be surrounded by such history and know the great work that took place in the downstairs administration offices will inspire me every day.”