Theodore Wirth home will open Sunday for free tours

Former Park Board Superintendent Jayne Miller lived in the residence originally built for Theodore Wirth. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

It’s been closed to the public for years, but the home of the city’s most influential park superintendent will open for free tours this month.

The Minneapolis Parks Legacy Society and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are giving the public a glimpse inside the Theodore Wirth Home and Administration Building at 39th & Bryant in Lyndale Farmstead Park.

Wirth, who became the city’s second park superintendent in 1906, co-designed the 1910 home himself with architect Lowell Lamoreaux. The three upper floors became his family’s home while the lower level became his office and study where he and staff would design nearly all of the city’s parks.

The building was entered onto the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The Minneapolis Parks Legacy Society, a volunteer organization co-founded by Ted Wirth, Wirth’s grandson, has furnished the home with period artifacts, some of which were owned by Wirth himself. The Wirth family lived there between 1910 and 1946.

The home has continued to be a home off and on for park leaders, including former Superintendent Jayne Miller, who resigned earlier this year.

The home will be open for free tours noon–4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. It will be open for individual, group or student tours through October through the Minneapolis Parks Legacy Society.