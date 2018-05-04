Improvements coming to Washburn Avenue playground

Monkey bars, a see-saw and a zip line are among the many playground improvements coming to the Washburn Avenue Tot Lot this year.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Planning Committee approved a concept plan April 18 to overhaul the small, half-block neighborhood park in Southwest Minneapolis. The existing 1990s-era playground will be replaced this spring and summer.

“We have playground equipment that’s pretty old and needs to be updated,” said Crystal Passi, a design project manager with the Park Board.

The concept plan calls for a small zip line, likely a first for President Brad Bourn’s District 6, he said, as well as slides, swings and shade structures. Wood fiber surfacing would replace the existing sand in the playground.

The Park Board is funding the improvements with more than $231,000 from its capital improvement fund. The board is expected to approve a contract for the work in May.

Demolition is slated to begin at the end of the spring.