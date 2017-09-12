Minneapolis Bike Tour set for Sept. 17

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board invites residents to get a firsthand experience of the city’s bike paths and trails.

The Minneapolis Bike Tour returns for its 11th year to take cyclists around 16 miles or 32 miles of parkways that are closed to motorized traffic. The all-ages bike tour spans much of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System, which features approximately 51 miles of biking trails.

The ride will kick off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE. The two route choices will both finish at the Northeast Minneapolis park.

Each route will feature refreshments and bike mechanics along the way. After the tour, riders can stay at the park to enjoy live music, beer from Utepils Brewing, local fare and shopping opportunities thanks to exhibitor booths.

Pre-registration ends Sept. 10. Cyclists will be able to register until the day of the ride. For more information on the tour or to register, visit minneapolisbiketour.com.