Forney announces she’ll remain in Park Board race

Park Board incumbent Meg Forney says she will continue to run for her seat despite not garnering the DFL endorsement earlier this year.

Forney, a first-term at-large commissioner on the nine-member Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, said in an email Tuesday that she has submitted more than 900 signatures — more than the necessary 500 — in place of a filing fee to put her name on the ballot this fall. The last-minute move comes within the due date of Tuesday, Aug. 15, the last day to file as a candidate this year.

DFL delegates threw their support behind at-large candidates Devin Hogan, Londel French and Russ Henry at the party’s convention in July.

The three citywide candidates are part of a wave of first-time candidates and new faces looking to fill several empty seats left by incumbents on the Park Board. President Anita Tabb (District 4), Vice President and John Erwin (at-large), At-Large Commissioner Annie Young and District 2 Commissioner Jon Olson did not run for re-election this year.

Forney is the only incumbent running this year who is not abiding by the DFL nomination.

Mike “Talley” Tate, a longtime coach and volunteer with the Park Board, continues to vie for the District 2 seat, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The DFL nominated Kale Severson for the seat representing North Minneapolis and part of the North Loop neighborhood.

Both Tate and Forney said at the convention that they would abide by the party’s nomination.

Tate said after talking with community members he came to the decision to continue running due to about four decades working as a volunteer in Minneapolis parks.

“I earned the right to run whether I was endorsed or unendorsed,” he said.

District 1 Commissioner Liz Wielinski, who ran for reelection for her seat representing Northeast and Southeast Minneapolis, confirmed she’s no longer running. District 3 Commissioner Scott Vreeland, who was running for an at-large seat this year, released a statement in July saying he ended his candidacy.

In an announcement sent to supporters, Forney criticized Our Revolution, Sen. Bernie Sanders-inspired groups whose supporters nominated a majority of the Park Board candidates who won the party’s nomination, for not endorsing a single woman. The lack of women represented in the endorsements “does not reflect my values nor the values of the DFL,” she said.

“With the retirement of fellow [c]ommissioners Anita Tabb, Liz Wielinski, and Annie Young, we need strong, experienced female voices now more than ever,” Forney said.

Our Revolution Twin Cities and Our Revolution MN did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Steffanie Musich, the incumbent commissioner from District 5, is the only woman running this year that the DFL endorsed. Our Revolution did not endorse her.

Brad Bourn, an incumbent in District 6 supported by Our Revolution, won the DFL nomination.

With just a couple other incumbents on the ballot this year, Forney said in an interview that a potential a lack of institutional knowledge also played into her decision to continue running.

There are competitive races for each seat on the board this year.

Bob Sullentrop, Mike Derus, Charlie Casserly and LaTrisha Vetaw are also running for the board’s three at-large seats. Jonathan Honerbrink, a one-time Republican mayoral candidate, announced in July that he would run instead for an at-large seat on the Park Board.

For District 1, Green Party-endorsed Billy Menz, Mohamed Issa Barre and DFL-endorsed Chris Meyer are running to represent all of Minneapolis on the east side of the Mississippi River.

Tate and Severson are the only candidates currently running for District 2.

DFL delegates failed to nominate a candidate for the District 3 seat, which encompasses the Cedar-Riverside, Seward and Longfellow neighborhoods. AK Hassan and Abdi Gurhan Mohamed — two candidates that clashed for the nomination — are running to represent District 3. Charles Exner, a candidate backed by the Green Party, recently joined the race.

Jono Cowgill, a DFL-endorsed candidate, and Tom Nordyke are running to represent District 4, which stretches from Downtown East to the Lake of the Isles and part of Lake Calhoun.

Bill Shroyer is taking on Musich for the District 5 seat representing the area surrounding Lake Nokomis and much of South Minneapolis.

Bourn, who represents Southwest Minneapolis, will square off this fall against challengers Robert Schlosser, Republican-endorsed candidate Jennifer Zielinski and former Park Board commissioner Bob Fine in the race for District 6.

Other challengers have up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to file as a candidate.