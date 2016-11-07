Minnehaha Trail project commences

The Minnehaha Trail Improvement Project is underway, which is designed to improve safety and allow cyclists and walkers to share the trail underneath the Lyndale Avenue bridge.

The project’s first phase improves the trail crossing at Lyndale and widens the trail from a point west of Bryant to the Lyndale Avenue bridge. That segment of the trail will close to cyclists until 2018 or 2019.

The second phase of the project will replace the boardwalk along Minnehaha between Lyndale and Garfield, making the trail wide enough to accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians traveling underneath the Lyndale Avenue bridge.

Signage onsite will help guide pedestrians around the area.