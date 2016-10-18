Park Board seeks input on trails at chain of lakes

A survey running through Oct. 28 covers the proposed improvements to trails at Lake Harriet and Bde Maka Ska (Calhoun).

The project aims to rehab portions of the path and improve safety and visibility at West Lake Street, the northeast end of Lake Calhoun and the southeast end of Lake Harriet. Multiple options are under consideration for each area.

At West Lake Street, Park Board staff hope to alleviate the pinch point over the channel between Lakes Calhoun and Isles, perhaps by routing bikes to a protected on-street bikeway on Lake Street.

At Northeast Calhoun, some bikes may move away from the path under the bridge to address congestion along the narrow Calhoun-Isles channel. A new trail may be constructed along East Calhoun Parkway where an informal dirt path is today, providing a direct connection between Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue.

Changes at Southeast Harriet would improve bike and pedestrian connections to the Minnehaha Parkway trails.

An open house to discuss the preferred concept is slated for Nov. 9 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Lyndale Farmstead Recreation Center, 3900 Bryant Ave. S.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com, and additional project information is at minneapolisparks.org.

Construction would take place in the spring of 2017.