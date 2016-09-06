Tyrize Cox named leader of Park Board’s recreation division

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has named Tyrize Cox as the next leader of its Recreation Services division.

The lifelong Minneapolis resident comes to the board after positions at St. Paul Public Schools, where she was last director of the Office of Family Engagement and Community Partnerships. Prior to that, Cox held posts at Minneapolis Public Schools, the Minneapolis YMCA and Robbinsdale Area Schools.

“Her commitment to public service and the communities of Minneapolis will serve the organization and community well. Tyrize will help further our work in making our outstanding park system accessible and in service to all residents of Minneapolis,” Superintendent Jayne Miller said in a statement.

Cox’s job as assistant superintendent puts her at the helm of operations at the city’s recreation centers, golf courses, beaches, ice arenas, athletic fields and more. The division also oversees event permitting and recreational programming.

Cox is currently the vice chair of the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership, a St. Paul-based organization that advocates for racial equity in education. She also sits on the board of directors of Resource, Inc., a nonprofit that offers employment services, career education and chemical and mental health services.

“I’m thrilled to join such a team of experienced and passionate people,” Cox said. “I’m honored to be a part of the greatest parks and recreation system in the country and proud to serve the community I live in.”

Cox began the job Sept. 6.

