This festival will give you butterflies

Photo by Scott A. Schneider courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The city’s annual Monarch Festival will send off the butterflies as they begin a 2,300-mile migration to Mexico.

The celebration, which takes place near the monarch-friendly Nokomis Naturescape, will see butterflies from the University of Minnesota Monarch Lab released throughout the day. The family-friendly festival, presented by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association, gives parkgoers a chance to see the monarchs up close and learn from professionals who are working to curb the butterfly’s dwindling population.

An all-day stage will feature performances from Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca and Aztec dance troupe Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue (or “Precious Mother Earth”), along with music from The Brass Messengers and Salsa Del Soul.

The Park Board encourages kids to dress up in monarch-themed costumes for a parade at 11 a.m. The Monarch Festival will also have art activities like printmaking and postcard printing.

For a schedule of events and more information on the Minneapolis Monarch Festival, visit monarchfestival.org

The Minneapolis Monarch Festival-Festival de la Monarca

Where: Lake Nokomis, 49th & Woodlawn

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: monarchfestival.org