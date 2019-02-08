Hundreds turn out for Kingfield Empty Bowls

Ivy, Robin and Judith Forbes pick out bowls Thursday at the Kingfield Empty Bowls event. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

About 450 neighbors and people from the broader community shared soup and conversation Thursday at the Kingfield Neighborhood Association’s annual Empty Bowls event.

Over 70 volunteers helped during the event, which took place at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Kr. Recreation Center. Proceeds from the event were set to go toward Nicollet Square, a permanent housing facility for people ages 16-21 who have experienced homelessness or aged out of the foster care system. The 42-unit facility is located at 37th & Nicollet.

Local restaurants, including Butter Bakery Cafe, Blackbird, Cafe Ena, Clancey’s Meats & Fish, Nighthawks Diner + Bar and Victor’s 1959 Café, donated soup for the event. Other sponsors included Curran’s, Seward Community Co-op, Gigi’s Café, Kyatchi, Lake Country School, The Lowbrow, Five Watt Coffee, Patisserie 46, Powderhorn Empty Bowls and Sun Street Breads.