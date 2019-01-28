Options weighed for Girard Avenue in Uptown

Residents review options for a new design of Girard Avenue between Lake and Lagoon in Uptown, which will be reconstructed next year. Photo by Andrew Hazzard.

Dozens of Uptown residents and street planning enthusiasts braved frigid temperatures to help shape the future of Girard Avenue between Lake and Lagoon on Jan 24.

The Girard Avenue Reconstruction Process is slated to begin next year and will redesign the block, which is currently open to two-way car traffic with an extended side walk on the east side and a narrow, eight-foot sidewalk to the west.

The city laid out five new options for the block, all of which extend the western sidewalk but vary in how the street would accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

Project coordinator Liz Heyman said the city is trying to meet the needs of two competing desires: a vocal crowd that wants to maintain the status quo with two-way traffic and groups that want to see cars removed from the block altogether to prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.

The project, selected based on the city’s 20 year streets funding plan, is on a fast schedule. City staff is seeking approval on reconstruction concept form the transportation and public works committee this winter before finalizing the design in the summer and beginning construction in the spring of 2020.

The five current options are:

Option 1, two-way slow street: Extend the western sidewalk from eight feet to 18 feet, maintain two-way traffic but in a slow street model of narrow, 10-foot lanes that are shared by cars and bikes.

Option 2, one-way slow street: Extend the western sidewalk to 15 feet, have a slow, one-way northbound lane for vehicles and a protected, two-way bike lane.

Option 3, shared street: Extend the western sidewalk to 18 feet, have a 20-feet wide “shared street” model where all modes of traffic travel at reduced speeds and the street is raised to blend with the sidewalk.

Option 4, pedestrian, bike and delivery vehicles only: Extend the western sidewalk to 20 feet, have a 11-feet wide shared space for bikes and a narrow lane exclusively for delivery vehicles abutting the eastern sidewalk.

Option 5, pedestrians and bikes only: Extend the west sidewalk to 20 feet, the east sidewalk to 22 feet and having a 11-feet wide shared space for bicycles in the middle.

For the shared street model, which would replicate what the city has in place on 29th Street between Bryant and Lyndale, Heyman said it’s important to have a steady flow of pedestrian traffic. City counts of traffic on the street show a high pedestrian presence on the street at night during peak bar hours, but inconsistent numbers during the day.

“I think every single one of these options has really great things for the city of Minneapolis,” Heyman said.

At the project’s open house at Bryant Park, residents ranked the options based on how each met the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, businesses and vehicles.

Uptown residents Katie Jones and Ryan Brown said they want the street to prioritize means of travel that are friendly to pedestrians and the environment. Brown said he’s been car-free for the last five years and would like to see the city implement its Vision Zero plan to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist deaths. Jones said she wants the city to incorporate its climate action plan into the design by prioritizing low-emission forms of travel and adding more greenery on the street. She hopes the model can be replicated in other parts of the city.

“I think the city has an opportunity to use it as a pilot,” Jones said.

Brown said hopes the city will complete the long-term goals from the Uptown Small Area Plan that called for a pedestrian section known as the Girard Meander to connect the Midtown Greenway, Moziac and Calhoun Square.

Both were receptive to the fourth option, which has one designated lane for delivery vehicles, because while they want to favor pedestrian access, they believe allowing businesses to receive shipments is a fair move.

“For us, it’s deliveries but we also need a bigger sidewalk,” said Ted Brown, a manager at Stella’s Fish Café.

He said the shared street option, or the pedestrian, bike and delivery lane route seemed best to him. Stella’s gets beer delivered about once a week, but receives fresh fish shipments constantly, so having delivery access on Girard is ideal, he said.

City Council President Lisa Bender of Ward 10 attended the meeting to listen to people’s thoughts on the space. She said she enjoyed designs that allow for flexibility and has heard from businesses having vehicle access is important.

“There’s clearly a desire to make this a special, calm place where we can walk with ease,” Bender said.