Taste of Anwatin Craft Fair returns Thursday

A packed night of family fun and giving returns to Bryn Mawr Thursday with the Taste of Anwatin and its associated craft fair.

The annual community gathering, which takes place at Anwatin Middle School from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, features international food, musical performances, charitable offerings and sales from local artisans.

“It’s a fun night because there’s so much going on,” said Lynda Shaheen with the Bryn Mawr Neighborhood Association.

The event, in at least it’s 25th year, features a collection of work from students and local crafters, and food from a wide range of cultures prepared by students.

The Anwatin Middle School band and jazz band will both preform as will school cheerleaders and a Hmong dance group, Shaheen said. A school talent show will also take place.

Shaheen said the craft fair originally joined the Taste of Anwatin through the neighborhood association’s community education initiative. Locals sell a wide range of homemade items at the fair.

A service element is also included in the event, which will raise money for a local food shelf via the Empty Bowls Project, and a sandwich making event put on by former Minneapolis Public Schools teacher Allan Law, who distributes sandwiches to people living on the streets.