Linden Hills galleries create a new art fair Sept. 15

The Upton Art Fair in Linden Hills is Saturday, Sept. 15. Pictured are artist Brian Jensen and Suzie Marty, owner of the gallery Everett & Charlie.

Now that 43rd & Upton holds three galleries — Everett & Charlie, the Jimmy Wilson Gallery and New Gild Jewelers — they are joining forces to host a new art fair in the neighborhood.

At the inaugural Upton Art Fair Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., visitors will find a jazz trio in the pocket park and guest artists at area shops. The galleries will serve wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by Coldwell Banker Burnet agent Ellyn Wolfenson, and Bremer Bank will serve coffee and breakfast foods in the morning.

The event is sponsored by the Linden Hills Neighborhood Council and other community partners.