Hosmer Library closes for renovations

Rendering of main entrance and children's area by Leo A Daly, courtesy of Hennepin County Library

Hosmer Library at 347 E. 36th St. closed in late August for renovations and will reopen in the spring of 2019.

The renovations aim to retain the century-old library’s historic character. Workers will repair the building exterior, skylight and wood windows. An interior renovation will place areas for children and teens near the front of the building, with a quieter area for computers at the back of the building.

Materials on hold have automatically moved to East Lake Library at 2727 E. Lake St. Patrons are also advised to visit Nokomis Library at 5100 34th Ave. S. or Washburn Library at 5244 Lyndale Ave. S.

Sabathani Community Center is providing space for the library’s Teen Tech Squad, Homework Help and other services for neighborhood students.

For more information, visit the project page.