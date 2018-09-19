Goodbye CARAG, hello South Uptown

Residents of CARAG decided to rename the neighborhood South Uptown in a community vote Sept. 18.

Surveys narrowed down the vote to two finalist names. The runner-up was Bryant Square.

The neighborhood launched a process to select a new name last February in an effort to move away from the connotations of its “Calhoun” namesake.

CARAG is an acronym for Calhoun Area Residents Action Group, a neighborhood organization formed in the 1970s. It became the name of the area bounded by Lake Street, Hennepin Avenue, 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue when the city officially designated neighborhoods in the 1990s, at the start of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.