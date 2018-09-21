East Harriet throws Fall Fest Sept. 22

East Harriet’s annual meeting and Fall Fest is Saturday, Sept. 22 with live music, food and beer.

Along 40th Street, visitors will find foot baths, acupuncture, paper lantern crafts, a photo booth, dog treats, kids’ games and bouncy houses.

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce will perform. Informational booths will cover topics like city recycling, planning and zoning questions, the master plan for Southwest-area parks and Lyndale Community School.

East Harriet board elections are open to all renters, homeowners and businesses in the neighborhood. Meeting attendees will hear from Council Members Lisa Bender and Linea Palmisano. Childcare is available for children three and older.

The meeting is 11 a.m.-noon and the festival continues until 4 p.m. on West 40th Street between Lyndale and Aldrich.

For more information, visit eastharriet.org.