CARAG down to 5 options for new name

CARAG, or the Calhoun Area Residents Action Group, is closing in on a new name for the neighborhood. Out of a long list of ideas contributed by the community, the top-ranked options are narrowed down to five:

Bryant Square

Lakewood

Lyn-Lake

South Uptown

Uptown South of Lake

A survey ending Aug. 8 asks residents to rank the five names. Participating CARAG residents or property owners will enter a drawing for a free stay and $50 bar tab at the Moxy Hotel.

The survey also shares a few thoughts on the thinking behind each potential name.

“We’re looking for a new name that communicates our location in Minneapolis and reflects the community,” states the survey.

CARAG’s boundaries are West Lake Street, West 36th Street, Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue.

For more information, visit carag.org.