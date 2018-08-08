Boy Scout troop celebrates 100 years

A downtown Boy Scout troop is celebrating its 100th year of continuous operation.

Boy Scout Troop 33 was founded in 1918 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church downtown and has existed in every year since. The group is getting ready to host its fall kickoff on Aug. 19 at the church, which charters and sponsors the troop.

About 75 boys participate in the troop and its affiliated Cub Scout pack, said Mike Hess, who is the pack’s adult leader. He said the troop is unique in that the boys are responsible for leading the programming and the camping trips.

“We’ve always pushed it being a boy-led program,” Hess said. “The kids really are responsible for their own success or failures.”

Troop 33 was founded in 1918 by an attorney for the Minnesota Loan and Trust Company, according to a history compiled by former troop member Ty Lilja. The troop acquired a lakeside campsite in Wyoming, Minnesota, around 1930, according to Lilja’s history, and has held summer camps there in the years since.

Nearly 2,500 boys have participated in the troop and/or the pack over the past 100 years, Hess said. About 325, or over 10 percent, have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a Boy Scout can earn.

The scouts participate in activities such as camping trips and service projects, meeting weekly during the school year and taking monthly camping trips. They earn “merit badges” to advance through the program by completing different activities.

Each June, the boys plan a summer trip to a spot of their choosing. Past trips have included canoeing on the Missouri River, a 100-mile bike ride in northern Minnesota and sightseeing in New York City and the East Coast.