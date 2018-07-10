Neighborhood fills a food box at 46th & Colfax

It’s a food shelf with the soul of a Little Free Library. A new “neighborhood food box” has become a quick drop site for food donations and food collections at 46th & Colfax.

Barbara Buehl, a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where the food box stands, painted an old Star Tribune newspaper box and converted it into a self-serve food shelf, adopting an idea she’d seen in other cities.

“There is always hidden poor in every neighborhood,” said Buehl, a former social worker. “…We have been putting food in the box and the food is going.”

She said the food box is a nice alternative for people who might be reluctant to visit a traditional food shelf. Plus it’s open 24/7.

“The first day I put it out, somebody walked by and said ‘Ah, I forgot to buy peanut butter,’” she said.

Church members are talking to Guse Green Grocer about potential coupons for milk and other staples.

“It’s a bunch of neighborhood people pulling together for everybody,” Buehl said. “…This is a thing that we can do to make the world we have been given a better place.”