Hale-Page-Diamond Lake holds annual festival

Food trucks were part of the fun Thursday at the annual Hale-Page-Diamond Lake Community Association Picnic in the Park.

Kiersty Santos grew up played softball in Pearl Park.

This past Thursday, she was back in the neighborhood with her bandmates to play at the annual Hale-Page-Diamond-Lake Picnic in the Park.

Santos and her band Good for Gary played pop and dance songs during the three-hour festival at Pearl Park. The festival also featured carnival-style games, inflatable bounce houses, food trucks and demonstrations and booths from local businesses.

Leaders of the Hale-Page-Diamond Lake Community Association estimated that 3,000 to 4,000 people typically attend the festival. Treasurer Sean O’Brien said the goal is to build community, “which is the most important thing we can do as an organization.” He said the association has been hosting the event for over 20 years.

O’Brien noted the support local businesses and organizations provide for the event through booths, sponsorships and donations. Fat Lorenzo’s, for example, donated pizza while the City of Minneapolis installed water taps at no cost.

The event pays for itself, O’Brien said.

O’Brien also noted upcoming events that the association is hosting, including its second-annual Brew And Stew fall arts festival, to be held in late September at Todd Park. That event includes local artists, musicians and beer and a stew competition among the food vendors.

Other events by the association include the annual Frost Fest winter celebration and the neighborhood garage sale.