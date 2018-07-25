Cedar Lake South Beach gets some love

The new and improved Cedar Lake South Beach has reopened at 3500 Cedar Lake Parkway.

Upgrades include a new trail, new plantings, new bathrooms, a foot wash, bike racks, new crosswalks and a terraced retaining wall that steps down to the beach.

Years in the works, the project started with the Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association (CIDNA), which funded plans and cost estimates for construction. The work was funded in part by an anonymous donation that offered up to $409,000. Funds also came from $350,000 in “park dedication fees,”paid by developers building in the area, along with $75,000 from CIDNA.

A grand reopening celebration with a ribbon-cutting and music is set for Monday, Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a picnic dinner, and the event will feature the Minneapolis Ukulele Club, The Blue Lady, face painting and yard games.