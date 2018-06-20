PorchFest returns to Kingfield tonight; East Harriet July 12

More than 50 groups will perform in Kingfield at this year’s PorchFest, which invites musicians to perform on front porches and front yards throughout the neighborhood.

The Kingfield Neighborhood Association is selling maps of the stages on cotton bandanas. The $20 bandanas can be presented for perks at local shops like Twin Town Guitars, The Lowbrow, Victor’s 1959 Café and Butter Bakery Café. They are available for purchase at the Kingfield Farmers Market June 17 and at the Center for Performing Arts on the night of PorchFest.

PorchFest is Thursday, June 21 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The East Harriet neighborhood will also hold a PorchFest event on Thursday, July 12 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., presented by the East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association and The Warming House.